Photos: Indian Independence Day celebrations in Gulf countries

Thousands of Indian expatriates in the Gulf countries— UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman hoisted the national flag at embassies and consulates to celebrate the 76th Independence Day on Monday, August 15.

The Indian Ambassadors’ to the gulf countries read the president’s message to the audience and addressed the Indians attending the event.

Indian expats joined the celebrations with slogans and sang the national anthem and patriotic songs.

As celebrations went in full swing, members of the Indian community looked back at how far India has come and how strong its relations with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman have become.

Art exhibitions and quiz competitions have been held over the past few days as a part of community celebrations.

Vivid illustrations and paintings on display showcased famous locations in India. Folk art conveyed themes of patriotism, coexistence and women’s empowerment.

Vibrant cultural performances added colour to the proceedings. Indian High School students performed a dance to trace the history of India from its Independence to the present day.

In addition to the cultural performances, certificates and medals were handed out to the winners of the competitions organized by the Indian Consulate in Gulf countries.

The Indian consulates in Gulf countries held various events throughout the year in celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence under the banner “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” with the participation of the Indian community and friends from the country.

India, which gained independence from British rule in 1947, is completing 75 years of Independence this year, celebrating in the country under the slogan “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” (Golden Celebration of Independence).

The mega festival is a 75-week countdown that began on March 12, 2021 and ends on August 15, 2023, with several initiatives underway to boost the country’s growth.

Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri, India Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir, deputy chief of mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh N Ram Prasad, Ambassador of India to Bahrain HE Piyush Srivastava, Indian Ambassador to Qatar Dr Deepak Mittal, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George and Indian Ambassador to Oman Amit Narang hoisted the National flag on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

