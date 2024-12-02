Pilgrim saved after her heart stopped during Umrah at Grand Mosque

In a swift and commendable response, the ambulance team saved the life of an Egyptian pilgrim after her heart stopped while performing Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The team from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) have provided urgent healthcare to a woman in her sixties who fainted near Hateem area, also known as Hijr Ismail, while circumambulating.

The team successfully restored the patient’s pulse after performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) following approved protocols.

The pilgrim was subsequently transported to Ajyad Emergency Hospital for comprehensive medical care.

This is not the first time SRCA’s quick response has saved a life.

In November, SRCA successfully saved the life of a 70-year-old patient who suffered cardiac and respiratory arrest near the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

On October 26, SRCA successfully saved the life of a Pakistani pilgrim in his fifties who suffered a cardiac arrest during Umrah rituals at Grand Mosque.

It is worth noting that the SRCA is working to provide all human and emergency capabilities to serve pilgrims and visitors to the House of God.

The authority has also provided more than 15 AED (Aircraft Defibrillator) devices in various places inside the Grand Mosque, which is a portable device that can be used to treat cases of cardiac and respiratory arrest.