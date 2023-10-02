PM Modi pays rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Modi also fondly remembered India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 9:27 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary- PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birthday, saying his global impact motivates the entire humankind to live with unity and compassion.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi’s impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion,” he said on X.

Also Read
Top destinations in India to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti

He added, “May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be (sic) the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over.”

MS Education Academy

Born in 1869, Gandhi was India’s foremost freedom fighter and recognised as the father of the nation for his role in the country’s independence.

Modi also fondly remembered India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ resonate even today, inspiring generations, he said.

“His unwavering commitment to India’s progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 9:27 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button