Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s Project K’s plot leaked, Read here!

Photo of Mishka Sahu Mishka Sahu|   Updated: 27th June 2023 4:34 pm IST
Mumbai: Nag Ashwin’s Project K has been making headlines for quite some time. The movie is said to be one of Tollywood’s highest-budget films, which will mark the debut of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in the Telugu industry. Actors Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan have also boarded the ship as actors in lead roles while Kamal Haasan has signed the film to play the antagonist.

The movie is making headlines again as there has been a major leak of information regarding the plot of the film.

According to the latest buzz, Project K will be made in 2 parts. The first movie of the science fiction franchise will conclude by depicting Prabhas as the protagonist who will travel to the future to fight the villain played by Kamal Haasan.

It is also being said that the audience will have to wait for a long while as they will get to observe the full-fledged flight between Prabhas and Kamal Hasaan only in the 2nd part of the franchise.

Deepika has already arrived in Hyderabad to prepare and shoot for the last schedule of the film. The science fiction action thriller is likely to be released on 12th January 2024.

