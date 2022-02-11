Prince William makes first-ever official visit to UAE

Abu Dhabi: Britain’s Prince William on Thursday made his first-ever official trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to build on the ‘deep and strong’ bonds between the UK and the UAE.

The visit comes during the 50th anniversary year of the UAE and coincides with the UK National Day being held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Prince William posted a picture on Instagram of Dubai’s magnificent skyline from the aircraft he arrived on, and said, “Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at Dubai Expo and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with The Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife.”

According to reports, William flew in on a commercial airliner.

Prince William joined several celebrations including the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay that parade through the Expo 2020 site and pass through Commonwealth National Pavilions.

Upon landing, William’s first stop of the day was the Jubail Mangrove Park, a nature sanctuary and education centre for animals native to Abu Dhabi.

The Duke of Cambridge also planted trees with local schoolchildren at the mangrove park.

These parks also play a role in their communities, especially for the next generation and it's great to see programmes are in place to inspire young people to become the environmental leaders of tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wHMjkPv3mv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 10, 2022

William also toured Jebel Ali Port, the ninth busiest port in the world, to see first-hand how artificial intelligence technology is being used to detect suspicious cargo.

Prince William then stopped by Expo 2020 Dubai to watch the UK’s National Day parade in action and take part in some of the festivities, such as the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay founded by Queen Elizabeth from Buckingham Palace in October 2021.

We’ve arrived at the @expo2020dubai pic.twitter.com/Orz4I7IiaB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 10, 2022

Inside the pavilion is the promotion of our advancements in innovation, space, and artificial intelligence.



It’s one of the largest, self-built spaces at the expo, creating a global collective message projecting unity. pic.twitter.com/43mDAQ06Rq — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 10, 2022

HH @HamdanMohammed gave HRH Prince William a tour of the UAE Pavilion at @expo2020dubai this afternoon.👇 https://t.co/zJS1brVUZ2 — UAE Embassy UK (@UAEEmbassyUK) February 10, 2022

Prince William draws attention to the Earthshot Award, an initiative established by the Royal Institution, during his visit.

The award was launched in 2021 and offers five prizes worth $1.35 million (£1 million) for innovative ideas to combat climate change.

Organizers said the prizes will be presented every year until 2030, with the goal of addressing some of the world’s most pressing environmental issues.