Prophet Muhammad’s birthday: UAE announces holiday for private sector

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced Friday, September 5, as a paid holiday for all private sector employees to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The announcement, issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Tuesday, means most workers will enjoy a three-day weekend, as the holiday coincides with the regular weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read Dubai launches digital training platform for new drivers

Earlier in the day, authorities confirmed the same holiday for public sector employees, unifying the observance across both government and private institutions.

In the UAE, the occasion is observed with solemnity rather than large celebrations.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah in the year 570 AD, though the exact Gregorian date remains uncertain. Muslims around the world mark the Prophet’s birthday on the 12th day of Rabi Ul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

The crescent for Rabi Ul Awwal was sighted in the UAE on Sunday, August 24, making Monday, August 25, the start of the month.