Public questions minister over remark on giving money to officials

Hassan: A comment by Minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda during a Praja Seva programme at Sakleshpur sparked a confrontation with a member of the audience after the latter questioned the need for citizens to pay or honour government officials for getting their work done.

Addressing the gathering at the Sakleshpur tahsildar’s office on Saturday Shivalinge Gowda said it was the duty of people to respectfully acknowledge officials who helped them complete their work. At the same time, he said forcibly taking money from people was not proper.

The statement prompted a person in the audience to ask why citizens should give money to government officials when they were already receiving salaries. The question led to a heated exchange at the venue.

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The minister reportedly alleged that the person had come to disrupt the meeting and instructed police personnel to remove him from the programme.

The incident occurred during the state government’s Praja Seva campaign, under which ministers and senior officials are visiting different parts of Karnataka to hear public grievances and facilitate the submission of petitions.

During the Sakleshpur programme, the minister also sought greater accountability from officials. He asked them to understand the legal and administrative provisions governing the initiative and warned against causing inconvenience to people by making them repeatedly visit government offices.

The exchange over the payment issue attracted attention after visuals of the programme began circulating. The episode also brought renewed focus on the expectations of citizens regarding government services and the conduct of public servants.

Elsewhere in the state, similar Praja Seva programmes were organised with the participation of ministers, legislators and senior administrative officials.

At Huliyurdurga in Tumakuru district, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, MLA D.K. Ranganath and Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan participated in the programme. Multiple counters were opened for receiving public petitions.

A group of farmers from Huliyurdurga hobli submitted a representation seeking the creation of a separate taluk headquarters in the region.

In Uttara Kannada, Minister Laxman Savadi reportedly expressed anger over crowding among people waiting to submit petitions and also questioned officials over inadequate arrangements.

Programmes were also organised in Belagavi, Chamarajanagar’s Gundlupet, Kolar’s Vakkaleri and Harohalli in Bengaluru South, besides other locations across the state.