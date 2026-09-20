Qatar PM describes regional crisis as an ‘earthquake’

New York: Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday, September 20, described the recent developments in the region as an “earthquake”, saying its aftershocks had extended beyond the region’s borders.

Speaking at the special edition of the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 in New York, held in cooperation with Bloomberg, Sheikh Mohammed said the developments had put assumptions about regional security and stability to a real test.

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He noted that talks held during the crisis repeatedly began with security issues before moving to energy supplies and shipping, highlighting the close connection between regional stability and economic activity.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the need to address sources of tension and disagreement, saying lasting security could not be achieved through repeated cycles of escalation and retaliation.

He called for a regional framework that respects sovereignty and ensures that no country poses a threat to another, while avoiding arrangements that leave any state vulnerable to insecurity.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh @MBA_AlThani_ said the region had experienced what he described as “an earthquake” amid the #US.-#Iran crisis, sending shock waves far beyond the region and challenging long-held assumptions about security and… pic.twitter.com/29CFWuX7wa — Doha News (@dohanews) September 20, 2026

Qatar, he said, is working through diplomacy to support regional stability and has engaged with regional and international partners to keep communication channels open and reduce tensions.

“Diplomacy and economic stability” are closely linked, Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that Qatar would remain “a committed mediator, a reliable energy supplier, and an investment partner”.

He said political and security stability was essential for individuals and companies to trade, invest and plan for the future.

USD 60 billion domestic investment pipeline

Turning to the economy, Sheikh Mohammed announced a USD 60 billion domestic investment pipeline aimed at supporting growth and expanding the role of the private sector.

Qatar expects to award about USD 38.5 billion in infrastructure projects over the next five years, with public-private partnerships expected to play a significant role.

A further USD 22.5 billion investment pipeline is planned for the real estate and hospitality sectors, including the USD5.8 billion Smeasma Beach development.

Sheikh Mohammed also announced the launch of Doha Investment, a platform established to oversee the Qatar Investment Authority’s domestic portfolio and strengthen the role of the private sector in the economy.

The initiative is intended to deepen local capital markets, support Qatari businesses and enhance their global competitiveness.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted Qatar’s response to recent regional supply chain disruptions. He said the country had introduced alternative shipping routes to maintain supplies and ensure the continued functioning of the domestic market.

He added that Qatar’s financial and banking systems continued to operate despite the disruption.

Energy remains a key strength for Qatar, while technology represents an important part of its future, Sheikh Mohammed said.

He also pointed to the North Field expansion as a key driver of Qatar’s position as a global energy supplier and its efforts to diversify the economy.

Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar did not underestimate uncertainty in the region or the wider world but would not allow short-term disruptions to determine its long-term direction.

He said the country would continue to focus on investment, growth and strengthening its resilience while pursuing diplomacy and cooperation to support regional stability.