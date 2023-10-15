Qatari bizman Sheikh Jassim withdraws bid to buy Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim's offer, which valued United at more than 5 billion pounds (Rs 5,04,84,02,15,500), was a cash bid for a 100 percent ownership.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2023 8:59 pm IST
Qatari bizman Sheikh Jassim withdraws bid to buy Manchester United
Photo: X

Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, has withdrawn its bid to buy Manchester United Football Club.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Sheikh Jassim’s offer, which valued United at more than 5 billion pounds (Rs 5,04,84,02,15,500), was a cash bid for 100 per cent ownership.

This offer was not sufficient to meet the expectations of the club’s owners, which were valued at 6 billion pounds (Rs 6,05,80,82,58,600), ESPN reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim wins bid to take over Manchester United: Report

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, October 14, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said, “Sheikh Jassim has presented fully cash bid, clearing all old debt, with zero new debt, for 100 percent of the Club.”

“Sheikh Jassim’s team decline to comment on this news citing “confidentiality restrictions”, but have confirmed they’ve withdrawn from the process,” he added.

In November 2022, the Glazer family, which bought the club for 790 million pounds (Rs 79,76,47,54,049) in 2005, announced that it was considering selling.

The current market value of the club is around 2.6 billion pounds (Rs 2,62,51,69,12,060).

Also Read
SBA, EPA withdraw from Frankfurt Book Fair after award for Palestinian author cancelled

Sheikh Jassim was the first to initiate an offer to buy the club in February, later followed by British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Sheikh’s fifth bid in June is considered the final bid after multiple bids were submitted by both parties.

Ratcliffe’s offer still stands for 25 percent of the club, worth close to 1.5 billion pounds (Rs 1,51,45,20,64,650).

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2023 8:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button