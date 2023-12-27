Qatari Emir, Biden discuss mediation efforts for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Qatar, US, along with Egypt are collaborating to secure a second temporary truce in Gaza, following the successful first truce in December.

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (right) and US President Joe Biden

Doha: Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has discussed with US President Joe Biden, joint mediation efforts to calm the situation between Hamas and Israel, to reach a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This came during a phone call that the Qatari Emir received from the US President on Tuesday, December 26, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The two sides also discussed strategic relations between Qatar and the US and ways to support and develop them. The leaders also discussed regional and international issues and recent developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Qatar and the US, along with Egypt are collaborating to secure a second temporary truce in Gaza, following the successful first truce in December.

Qatar played a crucial role in negotiating a humanitarian truce and a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Hamas movement to alleviate the Gaza Strip’s crisis.

The ongoing Israeli war on Gaza since October 7 has resulted in the deaths of 20,915 people, 54,918 injured, and caused significant infrastructure destruction, posing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

Tags
