Rahul, Priyanka booked for entering Akashvani Bhawan without nod

The FIR was registered after police received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, their supporters and other MPs accompanying them entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission.

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Rahul, Priyanka booked for entering Akashvani Bhawan without nod
New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being detained by police personnel after over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan premises for not being allowed to march towards the Election Commission's office, during a protest march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and their supporters for allegedly forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan during the opposition’s march against the CEC on October 6, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered after police received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, their supporters and other MPs accompanying them entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission, the Delhi Police officials said.

On Tuesday, the two Congress leaders were among 260 people detained following an over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan after an INDIA bloc march towards the Election Commission office was stopped by police.

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The opposition MPs were protesting against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission under Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, raising the issue of “vote chori”.

According to Delhi Police, the INDIA bloc parties had planned to march from the Parliament House to the Election Commission on Tuesday. No application seeking permission for the march was submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, and no permission was granted, police had said.

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