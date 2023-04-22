Raja Singh asks followers to report social media accounts of Muslims

A week ago, Raja Singh's verified YouTube channel 'Shree Ram Channel Telangana' after the video streaming site found violations of hate speech policies.  

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 22nd April 2023 5:39 pm IST
T Raja Singh (File Photo)

Hyderabad: T Raja Singh, now suspended BJP MLA gave a call to his followers to report the social media accounts of Muslim politicians and intellectuals and get them blocked.

In a video message released on Saturday, Raja Singh said there is a conspiracy hatched and executed by a group of persons to get the social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter blocked by repeatedly complaining to the companies.

'Jail Ka Taala Tuth Gaya': What Raja Singh sang at this year's Ram Navami rally

“When they (Muslims) are doing it and blocking or suspending our accounts on social media, we should also be doing it. I request all of you to start a campaign and get all accounts, channels and pages blocked of Muslim leaders and intellectuals blocked,” he said.

The channel had over 5.5 lakh subscribers and over 1K videos posted by the time of the ban.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 22nd April 2023 5:39 pm IST
