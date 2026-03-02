Rapper Badshah reacts to Hania Aamir’s wedding, watch video

Hyderabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has been making headlines for both her professional achievements and personal life, with constant buzz around her wedding plans and her rumoured relationship with singer Asim Azhar. It all started after Galaxy Lollywood host Momin Ali Munshi claimed that the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actress is set to get married in 2026.

Now, Hania’s close friend and Indian rapper Badshah has reacted to the wedding rumours while also speaking about a possible future collaboration with the actress. During a press conference in London, Badshah praised Hania and said he has always wished her well.

What Badshah said about the actress

Commenting on the marriage rumours, Badshah said that it might be the right time for Hania to settle down, noting that having a good partner is always a positive thing, though he acknowledged that it is a personal decision.

When asked if they would work together again, he said that any collaboration would only be possible once tensions between India and Pakistan ease and public sentiment allows it. “Jab dono mulkon ke haalaat aur logon ke sentiments ijazat denge, tab hi kaam ho paayega,” he said.

The statement surfaced from a viral clip of Badshah speaking at a press event at London’s O2 Arena. Last year, rumours had linked Badshah and Hania due to their frequent public appearances and social media interactions, especially in Dubai. However, both had firmly denied any romantic involvement.

Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir’s relationship timeline

Hania’s past relationship with Asim Azhar also remains a topic of interest. The two dated from 2018 to 2020 before a very public breakup. After Asim’s engagement with Meerub Ali ended in 2025, reconciliation rumours resurfaced, with fans spotting them together at events and in viral clips. Despite growing nikaah speculation for 2026, neither Hania nor Asim has officially confirmed a reunion.