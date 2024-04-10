‘Ready to give up everything for Shah Rukh Khan,’ says Priyamani

Mumbai: Priyamani, a well-known actress from India, has said that she wants to work more with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She recently said in an interview with Indian Express that she would be willing to “give up anything” for the opportunity to share screen space with the King Khan himself.

Priyamani will next appear in Ajay Devgn‘s upcoming film “Maidaan”, but has worked with Shah Rukh Khan before. The pair showed great chemistry in the 2023 hit “Jawan”, in which they both starred. Priyamani first appeared with SRK in the catchy song “One Two Three Four” from Chennai Express, a film by Rohit Shetty.

Priyamani’s Bold Statement

When asked about her eagerness to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyamani didn’t hold back. She boldly stated, “I am ready. If SRK calls me tomorrow and says, ‘Come and work with me,’ I will go. I am that ready. I am going to give up everything and go if I get the opportunity to work opposite Mr. Khan. You guys [media] have the power, please manifest it.” Her passion and determination are palpable, reflecting her admiration for the iconic actor.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani. (Instagram)

Priyamani is at the peak of her career right now with consecutive hits. Be it her part in ‘Jawan’, impactful acting in ‘Article 370’, or eagerly anticipated film ‘Maidaan’, she’s shown time and again why she’s the best in business. It’s this blend of talent and hard work that has won over fans – who are eagerly awaiting her next moves!

Upcoming Projects

Apart from Maidaan, Priyamani is also looking forward to starting shooting for Raj & DK’s The Family Man 3. While she remains tight-lipped about the schedule, she eagerly anticipates stepping into the world of the popular OTT series. Her portrayal of Suchitra Tiwari in “The Family Man” has already left a lasting impression on viewers.