Right-wing group opposes shop construction over communal lines in MP

A Hindutva group named Sarva Hindu Samaj opposed the construction of a shop owned by a Muslim man in Sonkatch town of Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh.

A rally was conducted in opposition to the shop located in the MG Market area and claims were made that the shop was allegedly constructed on encroached land.

However, denying the claims, members of a Muslim organisation in Sonkatch said the land was built with proper paperwork.

Speaking to local media, Gabbu Bhai, a member of the Muslim organisation said, “There is no land encroachment. The construction is being done after taking the required permission from district authorities. We can submit documents that prove their (Hindutva organisations) claims wrong. We will not do any anti-communal work.”