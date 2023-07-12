Right-wing group opposes shop construction over communal lines in MP

Denying the claims, members of a Muslim organisation in Sonkatch said the land was built with proper paperwork.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th July 2023 6:20 pm IST
Hindutva organisation Sarwa Hindu Samaj take out a rally against the construction of a shop owned by Muslim man in Sonkatch, Madhya Pradesh (Screengrab)

A Hindutva group named Sarva Hindu Samaj opposed the construction of a shop owned by a Muslim man in Sonkatch town of Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh.

BookMyMBBS

A rally was conducted in opposition to the shop located in the MG Market area and claims were made that the shop was allegedly constructed on encroached land.

However, denying the claims, members of a Muslim organisation in Sonkatch said the land was built with proper paperwork.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Video: Bengaluru woman forces bus conductor to remove skull cap

Speaking to local media, Gabbu Bhai, a member of the Muslim organisation said, “There is no land encroachment. The construction is being done after taking the required permission from district authorities. We can submit documents that prove their (Hindutva organisations) claims wrong. We will not do any anti-communal work.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th July 2023 6:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button