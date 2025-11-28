Riyadh Metro sets Guinness World Record for longest driverless metro network

Riyadh: Riyadh Metro has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest fully driverless metro network, marking a major milestone less than a year after the system began operating.

The network stretches 176 kilometres across six integrated lines and 85 stations, using advanced automated systems that demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s rapid progress in building modern and sustainable transport infrastructure.

The metro opened to the public on December 1, 2024, following its inauguration on November 27. In under nine months of service, it has already welcomed its 100 millionth passenger, reflecting strong public uptake and the growing demand for reliable urban mobility in the capital.

Also Read Madinah city sees surge in fall break visitors as tourism rises

The fully automated system is overseen from state-of-the-art central control rooms equipped to monitor operations with high precision and ensure consistent safety and performance standards.

Officials say the metro, alongside the city’s expanding bus network, plays a crucial role in reducing congestion, supporting economic growth and enhancing environmental sustainability.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City said the Guinness World Record reinforces its commitment to smart and sustainable transport development. The achievement aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritises innovation, improved quality of life and the creation of world-class infrastructure across the Kingdom.