Sana Makbul WINS Bigg Boss OTT 3, takes home Rs 25L: Sources

Mumbai: The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to air on Jio Cinema tonight, but the excitement has already reached fever pitch on social media. Insider information has revealed that three of the top five contestants, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Naezy, and Sai Ketan Rao, have been eliminated during yesterday’s finale episode shoot.

The Final Eliminations

Sai Ketan Rao was the first to be evicted, securing the 5th position, followed by Kritika Malik in 4th place. In a surprising twist, Ranvir Shorey, one of the season’s most popular contestants, was eliminated in 3rd place, leaving Naezy and Sana Makbul to face off in the final showdown.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner 2024

Predicting the winner between Naezy and Sana Makbul is challenging, as both enjoy a massive fan following. However, several insiders are confirming that Sana Makbul is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Yes, you read that right! Talks on the sets of the show also hint towards this outcome.

In one of the biggest polls conducted by Bigg Boss Tak on X, Sana Makbul is leading with 67.2% of the votes, while Naezy is trailing with 32.8%. Fans believe Sana is the more deserving winner among the two. The Khabri, whose predictions turn out to be true every year, also declared the actress as winner. The prize money of winner is Rs 25L.

If Sana Makbul wins, she will become the fourth Muslim winner in the history of Bigg Boss Hindi.