Saudi: 10 yr jail term, fine, for serving harmful food to Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced the imposition of a fine of 10 million Saudi Riyals and a 10-year jail term on anyone who is caught serving harmful food to Haj pilgrims.

The Saudi Public Prosecution through its official account on Twitter has warned against distributing foodstuffs deemed to be harmful to health among pilgrims and can lead to imprisonment and hefty fines.

The Public Prosecution further said that the violator will be prevented from practising any food-related business, the license will be revoked and the final court ruling in the case will be published at the violator’s expense.

On June 2, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) declared that the penalty for those who have been caught fingerprinting for Haj without acquiring a permit will be deported from Saudi Arabia for 10 years.

On April 9, Saudi Arabia announced that it will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform the Haj this year.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 and 2021 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic.

Haj 2022 officially begins on the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between July 7 to 12.