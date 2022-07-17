Saudi Arabia: 10,401 illegal residents arrested in one week

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has arrested 10,401 violators of residency, labour, and border security laws across the Kingdom between July 7 to 13, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Those arrested included 6,786 violators of the residency laws, about 2,444 violators of the border security regulations, and more than 1,171 violators of the labour law.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/saudi-arabia-deports-over-12000-illegal-residents-in-a-week-2314829/

A total of 203 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 31 percent were Yemeni nationals, 57 percent were Ethiopians, and 12 percent belonged to other nationalities while 48 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom crossing borders.

The security forces also arrested eight people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

The total number of offenders currently involved in cases subject to punitive measures, reached more than 64,093, including more than 60,483 men and 3,610 women, while the cases of 51,721 offenses were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents for deportation.

The ministry of interior has warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught facilitating someone entering the kingdom, in violation of border security regulations, or shelter.

The punishment includes a fine of up to 1 million Saudi Riyal, and the confiscation of one’s means of transport, the residence used for shelter, in addition to the publication of their names in the local media.