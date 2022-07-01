Saudi Arabia: 15 arrested for offering fraudulent Haj services

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 1st July 2022 7:37 pm IST
Saudi Arabia arrest 15 people for Haj related fraud
Photo: Haramain Sharifain/ Twitter

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s authorities on Thursday arrested 15 more people in two separate operations for offering fraudulent Haj-related services, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The list of services under investigation included transport for pilgrims to the holy sites and accommodation, as well as offering sacrifice on behalf of pilgrims on Eid Al Adha.

Makkah police arrested seven residents of different nationalities for declaring Haj on behalf of others and providing Haj services for the purpose of fraud.

In a separate operation, Riyadh police detained seven residents for offering fake transportation services for pilgrims to Makkah. 

The fraudsters were detained and have been referred to public prosecution.

This comes after 19 arrests in the kingdom on Tuesday, June 28, over similar allegations.

On Wednesday, June 29, Saudi Arabia announced the imposition of a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals on people who try to perform Haj without obtaining permits.

On April 9, Saudi Arabia announced that it will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform the Haj this year.

Haj 2022 officially begins on the 8th of Zul Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between July 7 to 12.

