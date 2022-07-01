Saudi Arabia: 15 arrested for offering fraudulent Haj services

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s authorities on Thursday arrested 15 more people in two separate operations for offering fraudulent Haj-related services, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The list of services under investigation included transport for pilgrims to the holy sites and accommodation, as well as offering sacrifice on behalf of pilgrims on Eid Al Adha.

Makkah police arrested seven residents of different nationalities for declaring Haj on behalf of others and providing Haj services for the purpose of fraud.

شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة تقبض على (7) أشخاص لإعلانهم الحج عن الغير وتقديم خدمات حج بغرض النصب والاحتيال pic.twitter.com/B5ZdxCKi82 — الأمن العام (@security_gov) June 29, 2022

In a separate operation, Riyadh police detained seven residents for offering fake transportation services for pilgrims to Makkah.

The fraudsters were detained and have been referred to public prosecution.

شرطة منطقة الرياض تقبض على (8) مقيمين لترويجهم لعمليات نقل خاص وحملات حج وهمية pic.twitter.com/T5oSY973Mp — الأمن العام (@security_gov) June 29, 2022

This comes after 19 arrests in the kingdom on Tuesday, June 28, over similar allegations.

المتحدث الرسمي للأمن العام: القبض على (19) شخصًا لإعلانهم عبر شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي عن أداء فريضة الحج عن الآخرين وتأمين الأضاحي للحجاج بغرض النصب والاحتيال. pic.twitter.com/mXIW2GNlz5 — الأمن العام (@security_gov) June 28, 2022

On Wednesday, June 29, Saudi Arabia announced the imposition of a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals on people who try to perform Haj without obtaining permits.

بغیر اجازت نامہ کے حج کرنے والے کو (10,000) ریال جرمانہ کیا جائے pic.twitter.com/TyRoiJNPvQ — الأمن العام (@security_gov) June 30, 2022

On April 9, Saudi Arabia announced that it will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform the Haj this year.

Haj 2022 officially begins on the 8th of Zul Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between July 7 to 12.