Saudi Arabia: 73,820 Haj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Riyadh: 73,820 pilgrims of various nationalities have arrived in Madinah after performing Haj as of Saturday evening, July 16, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Haj ended on July 12, and almost all the foreign pilgrims and a section of the domestic pilgrims are keen to visit Madinah before or after completing the Haj rituals to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque and greet the Prophet and his two companions before leaving the two holy cities.

The Statistics of the Ministry of Haj and Umrah on the movement of receiving and leaving pilgrims in Madinah revealed that the Migration Center received 67,366 pilgrims, who came by land, by bus, and the Haj Center received 4,619 pilgrims, while 1805 arrived via the Haramain Express.

According to the statistics, 22,744 pilgrims left Madinah after Haj, including 7347 who left by air through Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport. The total number of pilgrims remaining in Madinah reached 51,076 on Saturday.

More than 390,000 foreign pilgrims completed their Madinah visit before Haj and were scheduled to fly home from King Abdulaziz International Airport of Jeddah and from the Jeddah Islamic Port and land entry points.

In another context, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah recently announced the start of receiving visa applications for pilgrims coming from all countries of the world to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque, starting Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Umrah season start date

The ministry indicated that the Umrah season will start on July 30, and pilgrims from abroad can view the requirements for issuing a visa through the official website of the Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

Issuance of permits for pilgrims inside

The issuance of permits for domestic pilgrims will be through the Eatmarna application, within easy procedures that ensure the performance of rituals with tranquility and ease, and amid an integrated system of health services and measures approved by the concerned authorities to maintain the safety and health of pilgrims and visitors.