Saudi Arabia announces dress code for women performing Umrah

Women have the right to wear the clothes of their choice, taking into account adherence to certain guidelines.

Published: 16th September 2023 6:17 pm IST
Photo: X

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced a set of guidelines pertaining to the dress code for women who wish to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah outlined suitable clothing for female pilgrims visiting the holy sites.

The ministry said that women have the right to wear the clothes of their choice, taking into account adherence to certain guidelines.

MS Education Academy

Here are the guidelines

  • The clothes should be white and loose-fitting
  • It should cover the entire body
  • Clothes should not have any decorative elements.

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for pilgrims. Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual Haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Saudi Arabia expects about 10 million Muslims from abroad during the current Umrah season.

The Saudi authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days and allowed its holders to enter the country through all land, air, and sea ports, and to leave from any airport.

