Saudi Arabia announces new timings, permit rules for Riyazul Jannah visits

Madinah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced a updated schedule and new entry regulations for pilgrims visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah (Riyazul Jannah) inside the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
The updated system, introduced by the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, aims to enhance crowd management, strengthen safety measures and offer a more organised experience for worshippers at one of Islam’s holiest sites.
Rawdah visiting hours
Women’s timings:
- After Fajr prayer until 11 am
- After Isha prayer until 2 am
Men’s timings:
- From 2 am until the Fajr prayer
- From 11:20 am until the Isha prayer
Friday schedule
On Fridays, women may visit:
- After Fajr prayer until 9 am
- After Isha prayer until 2 am
Men may enter during the following periods:
- From 2 am until the Fajr prayer
- From 9:20 am to 11:20 am.
- From after the Jumu’ah prayer until the Isha prayer
Key points: Visiting Rawdah
Booking & entry
- Permit required through the Nusuk platform
- Booking allowed once every 365 days
- Instant Track available when near the Prophet’s Mosque
- Entry through southern courtyards, opposite Makkah Gate 37
- Elderly visitors are permitted to enter using a manual wheelchair to ensure ease of access.
Visitor guidelines
Visitors are advised to:
- Arrive 15–30 minutes early
- Keep their QR permit ready
- Follow staff instructions inside the Rawdah
- Avoid blocking walkways
- Maintain quiet and refrain from disruptive photography
- Each group is allotted 10–15 minutes inside the Rawdah.
Located between the Prophet Muhammad’s home and his pulpit, the Rawdah holds immense religious value. Its limited capacity has prompted authorities to adopt stricter entry measures to preserve the spiritual atmosphere and maintain the safety of visitors.
Enhanced experience for pilgrims
The authority said the updated system supports improved crowd control during peak seasons such as:
- Ramzan
- School holidays
- Winter travel periods
The goal is to ensure a safe, dignified and well-coordinated experience
that maintains the sanctity of the Rawdah.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to service upgrades, noting on social media that Makkah and Madinah continue to welcome pilgrims with anticipation as facilities expand across both holy cities.