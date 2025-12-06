Saudi Arabia announces new timings, permit rules for Riyazul Jannah visits

Madinah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced a updated schedule and new entry regulations for pilgrims visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah (Riyazul Jannah) inside the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The updated system, introduced by the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, aims to enhance crowd management, strengthen safety measures and offer a more organised experience for worshippers at one of Islam’s holiest sites.

Also Read Shines bright like a diamond, ISS astronaut captures beautiful Kaaba from space

Rawdah visiting hours

Women’s timings:

After Fajr prayer until 11 am

After Isha prayer until 2 am

Men’s timings:

From 2 am until the Fajr prayer

From 11:20 am until the Isha prayer

Friday schedule

On Fridays, women may visit:

After Fajr prayer until 9 am

After Isha prayer until 2 am

Men may enter during the following periods:

From 2 am until the Fajr prayer

From 9:20 am to 11:20 am.

From after the Jumu’ah prayer until the Isha prayer

Also Read Praying at Rawdah in Madinah: Nusuk platform offers new booking options

Key points: Visiting Rawdah

Booking & entry

Permit required through the Nusuk platform

Booking allowed once every 365 days

Instant Track available when near the Prophet’s Mosque

Entry through southern courtyards, opposite Makkah Gate 37

Elderly visitors are permitted to enter using a manual wheelchair to ensure ease of access.

Visitor guidelines

Visitors are advised to:

Arrive 15–30 minutes early

Keep their QR permit ready

Follow staff instructions inside the Rawdah

Avoid blocking walkways

Maintain quiet and refrain from disruptive photography

Each group is allotted 10–15 minutes inside the Rawdah.

Located between the Prophet Muhammad’s home and his pulpit, the Rawdah holds immense religious value. Its limited capacity has prompted authorities to adopt stricter entry measures to preserve the spiritual atmosphere and maintain the safety of visitors.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches instant track service for Rawdah visits

Enhanced experience for pilgrims

The authority said the updated system supports improved crowd control during peak seasons such as:

Ramzan

School holidays

Winter travel periods

The goal is to ensure a safe, dignified and well-coordinated experience

that maintains the sanctity of the Rawdah.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to service upgrades, noting on social media that Makkah and Madinah continue to welcome pilgrims with anticipation as facilities expand across both holy cities.