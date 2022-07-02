Saudi Arabia: Awareness guide in 14 languages ​​for Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday launched the awareness guide for the pilgrims coming to perform Haj from all over the world, as part of a series of awareness-building and outreach efforts for this year’s Haj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The new initiative includes 13 detailed guides in more than 14 most-spoken languages, that explain the various stages of performing Haj in an easy-to-understand format with topics of interest to pilgrims.

Awareness guides include—

The Ihram Awareness Guide

The Health Awareness Guide

The Prophet’s Mosque Awareness Guide

The Prophet’s Mosque Services Guide

The Jamarat Awareness Guide

Arafah Day Awareness Guide

Muzdalifah Awareness Guide

Mina Awareness Guide

Sacrifice Day Awareness Guide

Makkah Landmarks Awareness Guide

Awareness Guide The city’s educational landmarks

The educational Umrah guide

The Al-Masjid Al-Haram educational guide

Haj awareness guide

The languages ​​include—

Arabic

English

French

Urdu

Bengal

Indonesian

Malaysian

Hausa

Amharic

Farsi

Spanish

Turkish

Russian

Sinhalese

These awareness guides, whose translations amount to 182 guides, include all legal, health, procedural and regulatory information and directives in simple language, and detailed pictures and drawings, to facilitate reading and retention.

The ministry of Haj and Umrah launched these awareness guides in strategic cooperation with the General Authority for Endowments, and in active partnership with a number of government agencies that provide their services within the Haj system.

Through this initiative and others, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has done its best to serve the pilgrims in the best possible way. The 10,178-page guides can be accessed for free anywhere, anytime, on any device.

The guide can be accessed by visiting the Ministry’s website.

On April 9, Saudi Arabia announced that it will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform Haj this year.

Haj 2022 officially begins on the 8th of Zul Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between July 7 to 12.