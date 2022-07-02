Saudi Arabia: Awareness guide in 14 languages ​​for Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday launched the awareness guide for the pilgrims coming to perform Haj from all over the world, as part of a series of awareness-building and outreach efforts for this year’s Haj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The new initiative includes 13 detailed guides in more than 14 most-spoken languages, that explain the various stages of performing Haj in an easy-to-understand format with topics of interest to pilgrims.
Awareness guides include—
- The Ihram Awareness Guide
- The Health Awareness Guide
- The Prophet’s Mosque Awareness Guide
- The Prophet’s Mosque Services Guide
- The Jamarat Awareness Guide
- Arafah Day Awareness Guide
- Muzdalifah Awareness Guide
- Mina Awareness Guide
- Sacrifice Day Awareness Guide
- Makkah Landmarks Awareness Guide
- Awareness Guide The city’s educational landmarks
- The educational Umrah guide
- The Al-Masjid Al-Haram educational guide
The languages include—
- Arabic
- English
- French
- Urdu
- Bengal
- Indonesian
- Malaysian
- Hausa
- Amharic
- Farsi
- Spanish
- Turkish
- Russian
- Sinhalese
These awareness guides, whose translations amount to 182 guides, include all legal, health, procedural and regulatory information and directives in simple language, and detailed pictures and drawings, to facilitate reading and retention.
The ministry of Haj and Umrah launched these awareness guides in strategic cooperation with the General Authority for Endowments, and in active partnership with a number of government agencies that provide their services within the Haj system.
Through this initiative and others, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has done its best to serve the pilgrims in the best possible way. The 10,178-page guides can be accessed for free anywhere, anytime, on any device.
The guide can be accessed by visiting the Ministry’s website.
On April 9, Saudi Arabia announced that it will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform Haj this year.
Haj 2022 officially begins on the 8th of Zul Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between July 7 to 12.