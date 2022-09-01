Saudi Arabia bans selling tobacco products to children under 18

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has banned the sale of tobacco products to children under 18-year-old, local media reported.

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA) has set terms and conditions for shops selling tobacco products.

According to the Arabic daily Okaz terms and conditions are

Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to enter the tobacco shop or purchase these products.

The seller has the right to ask the buyer to provide proof of reaching the age of 18

The shops are not allowed to work after 12 at night, except after obtaining a work permit for the operation of 24 hours. This condition does not apply during the holy month of Ramzan and holidays.

Those who wish to engage in the business of selling tobacco products must obtain a municipal license in accordance with the Municipal Licensing Procedures Act and its implementing regulations.

Furthermore, tobacco shops are required to offer cigarettes in closed packs with a maximum of 20 cigarettes per pack. It is not permissible to sell tobacco products per pill, kilo or portion of a kilo.

Giving any discount on the price of tobacco or any product derived from it or offering it in the form of free promotions such as gifts or prizes or samples of goods for any purpose is prohibited.

The sale or display of raw or manufactured tobacco or any of its derivatives is also prohibited in all public transportation such as cars, buses, trains, ships, boats and airplanes.

The requirements state that it is prohibited to import, sell or display any product containing direct or indirect advertising of tobacco and its derivatives.

Also prohibited the use of tobacco residues resulting from smoking or tobacco that has undergone any operation that would impair its quality or properties during smoking.

The regulations prohibit the use of any name, symbol, mark or image on tobacco products in a manner that would violate public order.

Tobacco store workers are required by law to wear a uniform that must be clean and clearly show the name of the company. If the employee becomes ill, he must stop working and refrain from returning until he has fully recovered.