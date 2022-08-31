Saudi: Expiry of expats’ resident ID doesn’t prevent visit visa extension

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced on Tuesday that the expiry of the expatriates resident ID, iqama or residency permits, does not prevent the extension of the visitor’s visit visa.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) confirmed that they can extend even if the Iqama has expired.

Also Read Saudi cancels COVID-19 insurance for children travelling abroad

This clarification comes from the Passports Directorate in response to numerous inquiries received in this regard via its Twitter account.

On the other hand, the Saudi Passports indicated that receiving domestic workers coming to work for the first time is the responsibility of recruitment agencies, while domestic workers coming on exit and re-entry visas, would be under the responsibility of the employer.

Also Read Saudi to allow children of illegal residents to enrol in schools

On August 28, Saudi Arabia announced the possibility of transferring the expatriates’ children visit visa, who is under 18 years of age, into a resident ID iqama or residency permits, if the parents hold regular residency.

On Tuesday, August 23, the Ministry of Education declared that the children of foreigners who are illegally residing in Saudi Arabia will be permitted to sign up in schools for the new academic year.