Saudi Arabia: Crecent moon sighted, Ramzan begins tomorrow

The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia (KSA) announced that the first fast of the month of Ramzan will be on Monday, March 11, while Taraweeh will begin on Sunday, March 10, after Isha prayers.

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH, has been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Therefore, Sunday was the last and 29th day of Shaban 1445 Hijri.

In an atmosphere full of dust and dirt, the astronomical observatories and forecasting committees in various regions of the Kingdom looked for the new moon.

Photo: Haramain/X

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court on Saturday, March 9, called on all Muslims in all parts of the Kingdom to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramzan 1445 this Sunday evening.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar has also announced that Monday will be the first day of Ramzan 2024.

About Ramzan

Ramzan, derived from the Arabic root word “ramidha,” signifies scorching heat or dryness.

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar— a lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and abstain from food and drink during this period.