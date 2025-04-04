Saudi Arabia issues heavy rain warning until Monday

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence has issued a nationwide alert urging residents to remain vigilant, as thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are forecast to continue across the Kingdom until Monday, April 7.

Citizens and expatriates are advised to stay indoors, avoid flood-prone areas and valleys, and refrain from swimming in these locations due to the risk of flash flooding.

Strong winds carrying dust are expected to affect visibility, while moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast in the regions of Makkah and Riyadh.

#الدفاع_المدني : استمرار هطول الأمطار الرعدية على معظم مناطق المملكة حتى الإثنين المقبل.#الوقاية_أمان pic.twitter.com/RMvzQ5T5RR — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) April 3, 2025

Moderate to heavy rains are expected in Tabuk, Madinah, Al-Jouf, Northern Borders, Eastern, Hail, Qassim, Al-Baha, and Aseer regions, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Meanwhile, the Jazan region is expected to see light to moderate rain, and Najran may experience light showers.

The Civil Defence has urged the public to follow updates via official channels and social media platforms for the latest weather information and safety guidelines.

According to weather analysts, April marks the peak of the rainy season in Saudi Arabia, making it the wettest month of the year.

Aqeel Al Aqeel, a meteorologist at the Saudi National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), stated that based on historical climate data, the southwestern regions of Asir and Al-Baha, along with Makkah and Taif in the west, typically receive the heaviest rainfall during April.