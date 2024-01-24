Saudi Arabia jumps 25 places in statistical performance index in 2023

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has jumped 25 places during 2023 on the World Bank’s recent Statistical Performance Index (SPI) report.

The Kingdom, represented by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), ranked first in the Gulf region and advanced four places among countries of the G20 to rank 15th, compared to 19th in 2019.

The Kingdom achieved a 100 percent data use rating and an evaluation score of 80 percent, a significant improvement from the 63 percent in 2019, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The progress, with a rate of 17.4 percent, is the highest among the G20 countries.

The World Bank’s ranking considers the statistical systems’ maturity and performance across 186 countries.

The analysis involves examining five main axes across over 52 indicators, including data sources, services, statistical products, and infrastructure.

GASTAT President Dr Fahad Aldossari praised the wise leadership’s support for GASTAT’s strategic transformations in statistical production and technical infrastructure fields.

He added that the enhancement of GASTAT’s statistical role has significantly surpassed that of other official statistical agencies globally.

The Kingdom’s progress on the SPI indicates a focus on implementing statistical changes in line with national transformation to achieve Vision 2030.