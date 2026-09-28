Saudi Arabia launches new Haj package for international pilgrims

New system allows Haj agencies to tailor programmes to pilgrims’ needs.

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Haj pilgrims gather around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Haj pilgrims performing rituals around the Kaaba in Makkah. Photo: X

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah on Monday, September 28,launched a “Comprehensive Package” for international pilgrims ahead of the 1448 AH/2027 Haj season, bringing key services under a single package.

The package covers four main services: services at the holy sites, hospitality facilities in Makkah and Madinah, transportation and accommodation.

Contracting will be completed electronically through the Electronic Path platform using a single application. The system is designed to simplify procedures and improve transparency in agreements between Haj affairs offices, international Haj agencies and service providers.

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The package also allows agencies to add optional enrichment services and design programmes based on the preferences of different groups of pilgrims.

The ministry said the initiative is part of its early preparations for the Haj 2027 season and efforts to develop services for pilgrims. It also supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Guests of God Service Programme.

Haj 2027 dates

Haj 2027 is expected to take place from May 14 to May 19, 2027, corresponding to 8–13 Dhul Hijjah 1448 AH. The Day of Arafah is expected to fall on May 15, 2027.

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The dates remain subject to the official sighting of the crescent moon, as the Hijri calendar follows a lunar cycle.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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