Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah on Monday, September 28,launched a “Comprehensive Package” for international pilgrims ahead of the 1448 AH/2027 Haj season, bringing key services under a single package.

The package covers four main services: services at the holy sites, hospitality facilities in Makkah and Madinah, transportation and accommodation.

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Contracting will be completed electronically through the Electronic Path platform using a single application. The system is designed to simplify procedures and improve transparency in agreements between Haj affairs offices, international Haj agencies and service providers.

تتيح «الباقة الشاملة» لحجاج الخارج القادمين عبر مكاتب شؤون الحجاج ووكالات الحج الخارجية، الحصول على جميع الخدمات الأساسية لرحلة الحج ضمن باقة واحدة، بإجراءات رقمية ميسّرة وموثوقة.#حياكم_الله pic.twitter.com/YsvFNPeMlO — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) September 28, 2026

The package also allows agencies to add optional enrichment services and design programmes based on the preferences of different groups of pilgrims.

The ministry said the initiative is part of its early preparations for the Haj 2027 season and efforts to develop services for pilgrims. It also supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Guests of God Service Programme.

Haj 2027 is expected to take place from May 14 to May 19, 2027, corresponding to 8–13 Dhul Hijjah 1448 AH. The Day of Arafah is expected to fall on May 15, 2027.

The dates remain subject to the official sighting of the crescent moon, as the Hijri calendar follows a lunar cycle.