Saudi Arabia launches umbrella challenge for pilgrims

Makkah: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has opened a challenge inviting innovators, designers, developers and specialised companies to develop innovative personal umbrellas that improve the experience of pilgrims performing Haj and Umrah.

The initiative, launched on August 4 under the title ‘Innovate the Best Umbrella for Pilgrims, seeks practical, scalable solutions that provide better protection from the sun, improve ease of use and enhance safety in crowded areas. The ministry said the challenge supports its efforts to improve services for the Guests of Allah in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Ministry seeks practical prototypes

Participants are required to design a working umbrella prototype that is lightweight, easy to carry and simple to use. The design must provide effective protection against ultraviolet (UV) rays, withstand harsh weather conditions and heavy crowd density, and reflect the visual identity of the holy sites.

The ministry said the challenge aims to develop umbrellas that combine quality, comfort and sustainability while being suitable for large-scale production and use during future Haj and Umrah seasons.

"تحدي ابتكار أفضل مظلة لضيوف الرحمن" يفتح المجال لتقديم تصورات مبتكرة قابلة للتنفيذ، لتطوير المظلة وتحسين تجربة المستخدم.#حياكم_الله pic.twitter.com/1LynQRQQ3v — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) August 4, 2026

Three categories for applicants

Applications are open in three categories: an early-stage prototype that demonstrates the concept, a complete or near-complete innovation ready for implementation, and an existing product or service enhanced with new value.

Each submission must include a description of the innovation, the challenge it addresses, details of the technologies or materials used, and an explanation of the design’s added value and potential for wider deployment. Applicants must also commit to manufacturing and delivering a working prototype within two weeks of receiving notification that they have qualified.

The ministry said applicants must own the proposed design or hold the legal right to submit it. Registration does not guarantee adoption or commercial implementation, while all entries will undergo screening and evaluation under the ministry’s approved criteria.

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Competition to conclude with prototype judging

The challenge will progress through five stages, beginning with registration and introductory workshops, followed by prototype development, submission of completed models and final evaluation.

Entries will be judged on user experience, safety and crowd management, design quality, sustainability, innovation and practical feasibility.

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to identify solutions that reduce heat stress, improve movement in crowded areas and establish a unified visual identity for umbrellas used by Haj and Umrah pilgrims.