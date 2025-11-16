Saudi Arabia: Makkah region records highest rainfall in 24 hours

Makkah: Seven regions across Saudi Arabia recorded scattered rainfall over the past 24 hours, with the Makkah region recording the highest totals.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s latest hydrological and climatic bulletin on Sunday, November 16, a total of 49 monitoring stations recorded rainfall across Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, the Eastern Province, the Northern Borders and Al-Baha, reflecting the broad impact of the current weather system.

Makkah led the national readings, with Sabt Al-Jarah in Al-Qunfudhah receiving 32.2 mm. Other notable measurements were:

25.0 mm in Al-Dar Al-Bayda (Taif)

24.2 mm in Al-Ruknah (Al-Muwayh)

16.4 mm in Al-Hada (Taif)

In the Madinah region, rainfall reached:

10.6 mm in Al-Hasu (Al-Hanakiya)

10.2 mm in Al-Hasu Municipality

Additional readings from other regions included:

Riyadh Region

3.0 mm in Al-Alqa – Al-Zulfi

2.7 mm in Al-Zulfi

Qassim Region

6.0 mm in Al-Fawarah (Buraydah)

6.0 mm in Al-Batin (Buraydah)

Eastern Province

3.3 mm in Hafr Al-Batin

2.8 mm in Hafr Al-Batin Airbase

Northern Borders

1.2 mm in Rafha

Al-Baha Region

2.9 mm in Bani Hassan

0.5 mm in Bal-Khazmar (Al-Mandaq)

The ministry said the data forms part of its routine monitoring to track rainfall patterns and support regional preparedness efforts.

On Thursday, November 13, mosques across Saudi Arabia performed a rain-seeking (Istisqa) prayer, after Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz called for it to ask God to send rain.

The same day, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather alert forecasting heavy rainfall from Friday, November 14, through Monday, November 17. The alert warned of intense downpours, thunderstorms and possible flash floods, urging residents to take precautions.

The General Directorate of Traffic also advised motorists to drive carefully in rainy conditions, reduce speed and maintain a safe distance between vehicles.