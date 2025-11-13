Saudi Arabia on alert: Civil Defense cautions residents over severe weather

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged residents to take precautions as thunderstorms are forecast to impact most regions of the Kingdom from Friday, November 14, through Monday, November 17.
In a statement on X on Thursday, November 13, the authority called on the public to avoid valleys, flood-prone areas and locations where rainwater may accumulate.
It also warned against swimming or attempting to cross flooded zones, stressing that residents should remain in safe areas and follow official instructions issued through media channels and social platforms.
According to the forecast, the following regions are expected to be affected:
Moderate to heavy rainfall (with risk of flash floods, hail and dust storms):
- Makkah Region: Holy Capital, Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Bahrah, Al-Lith, Al-Qunfudhah
- Madinah
- Al-Jouf
- Northern Borders
- Qassim
- Hail
- Eastern Region
- Al-Baha
- Aseer
- Jazan
Light to moderate rainfall:
- Tabuk
The Civil Defense urged the public to stay updated on weather developments and adhere to safety guidance to minimise the risk of weather-related incidents.
Earlier on Thursday, rain-seeking (Istisqa) prayers were held across the Kingdom, with worshippers gathering to supplicate for rainfall in line with the Sunnah amid dry conditions.