Saudi Arabia reduces Haj prices for domestic pilgrims

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the reduction of Haj prices for citizens and residents of the Kingdom.

There are three packages for domestic pilgrims and there will be a price reduction for all these packages.

New Haj prices for domestic pilgrims are

The first package (Hospitality Ordinary Camps) now costs Saudi Riyal 9098, instead of Saudi Riyal 10,238.

The second package (Hospitality Upgraded Camps) is Saudi Riyal 11,970 instead of Saudi Riyal 13,043.

While the third package (Hospitality Mina Towers) is Saudi Riyal 13,943 in place of Saudi Riyal 14,737.

The ministry indicated that the prices do not include land or air transportation to and from Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

Also Read Saudi Arabia allots camps to domestic Haj 2022 pilgrims

The new updated prices for domestic packages pic.twitter.com/0vjtExkPCI — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) June 10, 2022

As per media reports, the number of domestic pilgrims who have applied for Haj through the website to date has reached 390,000.

In April, Saudi Arabia announced that it had raised the number of domestic and foreign pilgrims to one million.

In 2021, only 60,000 people, Saudis and resident foreigners were allowed to perform the rituals.

In the years prior to the pandemic, during the Haj season, Saudi Arabia received about two and a half million Muslims from all over the world.

But after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, it allowed only 1,000 people from inside the kingdom to perform the rituals, before raising the number to 60,000, in the following year.