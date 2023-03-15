Saudi Arabia set to host WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s General Entertainment Authority to host the WWE King and Queen of The Ring competition at the Jeddah Superdome, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

This will be the first live King of the Ring since the 2015 edition was held in the United States.

The last time WWE crowned the King and Queen of the ring was at Crown Jewel in October 2021 in Riyadh, when Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor in the men’s match and Zelina Vega defeated Dodrup in the women’s match.

The rounds of the fights will witness a wide attendance; due to the huge popularity of this sport in the Kingdom.

This will be the ninth WWE event to be held in Saudi Arabia after a 10-year partnership between the US wrestling promotion and the country’s Ministry of Sports in 2018.

In 2019, it was announced that WWE had extended their partnership to hold two “large-scale” shows in the country each year until 2027.