Saudi Arabia summons Denmark’s charge d’affaires over desecration of Quran

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has summoned the Denmark charge d’affaires in the Kingdom over recent desecration of copies of the Quran in Copenhagen.

The ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Friday, July 28, that the Kingdom presented the Danish diplomat with a protest note calling to stop these disgraceful acts, which violate all religious teachings, and international laws and norms.

The Kingdom rejects of all actions that encourage and fuel religious hatred.

#بيان | وزارة الخارجية تستدعي القائمة بأعمال السفارة الدنماركية لدى المملكة على خلفية ما قامت به مجموعة متطرفة في الدنمارك بحرق نسخة من القرآن الكريم، وتم تسليمها مذكرة احتجاج تتضمن مطالبة المملكة بوقف الأعمال المشينة، والتي تخالف كافة التعاليم الدينية، والقوانين والأعراف الدولية pic.twitter.com/oLD9bzphI3 — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) July 27, 2023

The Kingdom’s protests come after members of a Danish far-right anti-Islamic group “Danish Patriots” carried out a number of burning Islamic holy books during the past week in front of the Iraqi, Egyptian, Turkish and Pakistani embassies in the Danish capital.

Two similar incidents have occurred in Sweden on June 28 and July 20.

The desecration of Quran copies in Sweden and Denmark sparked widespread anger across the many Muslim countries including Qatar, Jordan, Morocco, Turkey, the UAE, Iran and Yemen protesting in response.

On Friday, July 21, Saudi Arabia had also summoned the Swedish charge d’affaires in the country to condemn the burning and desecration of the Quran.

On Thursday, July 27, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced that an extraordinary virtual session for the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States will be held on Monday, July 31.

Taking to Twitter, OIC said that the session was requested by Saudi Arabia and Iraq in order to discuss these repeated incidents.