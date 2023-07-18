Saudi Arabia unveils 2030 masterplan

The announcement was made at a reception hosted by the Saudi Transport General Authority in London.

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has unveiled its strategy to achieve its vision of state, and announced plans to establish 59 logistics zones by 2030.

The announcement was made at a reception hosted by the Saudi Transport General Authority in London and other key figures including Prince Khalid Bn Bandar Bin Sultan, the Saudi Ambassador to the UK, and Dr Rumaih Al Rumaih, the Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services.

Prince Khalid emphasised the country’s decision of Vision 2030 and highlighted the importance of recent developments in the maritime sector.

He further made a revelation of plans to increase port capacity to more than 40 million containers.

Meanwhile, Al Rumaih announced that the Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference was scheduled in September 2023.

