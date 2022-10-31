Saudi Arabia urges Umrah pilgrims not to overstay visa

Saudi Arabia announced the extension of the duration of the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days, during which period the pilgrim has the right to move freely throughout the Kingdom.

Representative Image (Photo: Heartmecca/Instagram)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah on Saturday urged pilgrims arriving in the country to perform Umrah to ensure departure from the kingdom before the expiration of their visas.

The ministry warned that staying in the Kingdom after the expiry of the visa period is a clear violation of the applicable laws and regulations.

Earlier in October 2022, the ministry announced the extension of the duration of the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days, during which period the pilgrim has the right to move freely throughout the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, September 26, Haj and Umrah ministries launched the unified electronic platform Nusuk to be the new Saudi gateway to Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Madinah Al-Munawwarah.

On Thursday, October 20, Saudi Arabia revealed that more than two million visas have been issued to those wishing to perform Umrah, across 176 countries around the world, since the beginning of the Umrah season that started on Muharram 1, 1444 (July 30, 2022).

The start of the new Umrah season for pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom begins on the first of Muharram next year 1444 AH, corresponding to July 30, 2022.

The Kingdom expects more than 10 million Muslim pilgrims to attend the new season of Umrah or a lesser pilgrimage, a forecast reminiscent of pre-pandemic numbers.

