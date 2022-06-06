Saudi Arabia welcomes 955 pilgrims for this year’s Haj

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has received 955 pilgrims from Indonesia and Bangladesh, among the first delegations of pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom for this year’s Haj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Indonesian and Bangladeshi pilgrims arrived through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, amid integrated preparations from all government and private agencies to serve the pilgrims.

استقبلت #وزارة_الحج_والعمرة أولى طلائع الحجاج القادمة، من إندونيسيا وبنغلاديش.



فقد وصلوا إلى أرض المملكة #بسلام_آمنين ولله الحمد؛ لأداء فريضة الحج لعام 1443هـ.#مكة_والمدينة_في_انتظاركم_بشوق pic.twitter.com/O0DXYJvXD3 — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) June 5, 2022

وصول أولى طلائع حجاج موسم حج هذا العام، قادمين من إندونيسيا وبنجلاديش.https://t.co/FNutXcPGPM#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/en4OtwXNVC — واس العام (@SPAregions) June 5, 2022

The Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Abdel Fattah bin Suleiman, praised the Kingdom’s sponsorship of this event, as it intensified its efforts several months ago. Material and human efforts have been intensified to ensure the provision of the best services to pilgrims.

Suleiman expressed his happiness at the return of the pilgrims of Bangladesh, as this year the Ministry of Haj received 405 pilgrims from the Republic, after an absence of two years due to the COVID-19 crisis.

On the other hand, Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Bijawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Visiting Affairs in Madinah, stressed the ministry’s interest in providing the best services for pilgrims. He promised to facilitate their movements from their arrival at the airport and their transportation between housing and Islamic and historical mosques in Madinah.

#فيديو_واس | وصول طلائع ضيوف بيت الله الحرام من جمهورية بنجلاديش إلى مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة.https://t.co/EpZqSJpDQl#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/cLBRYLgf5b — واس العام (@SPAregions) June 5, 2022

It is noteworthy that the first pioneers of Haj pilgrims this year arrived on Saturday, June 4, through Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, coming from Jakarta, as part of a delegation of 450 pilgrims.

Haj officially begins on the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between July 7 to 12. One million international and domestic pilgrims will perform Haj this year.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic.