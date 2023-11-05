Saudi Arabia’s donation campaign for Gaza collects over SAR 299 million

Riyadh: Amid the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip for the 30th day, the donations from the Saudi Arabian popular campaign to support the Palestinians in Gaza reached 299 million Saudi Riyal (Rs 6,62,77,74,156) on Sunday, November 5, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

On Thursday, November 2, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched a campaign to collect donations through the Sahem platform.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Registrations open for Haj accommodation in Madinah

#انفوجرافيك_واس⁩ | بلغ إجمالي التبرعات في الحملة الشعبية عبر منصة "ساهم" لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في قطاع غزة، حتى الآن (299,519,530) ريالاً ، كما بلغ إجمالي عدد المتبرعين (510,714) متبرعًا.#الحملة_السعودية_لإغاثة_فلسطين #واس_عام pic.twitter.com/SZQ1roKn8g — واس العام (@SPAregions) November 4, 2023

Since the launch of the campaign, more than 510,714 have donated. King Salman bin Abdulaziz donated 30 million Saudi riyal, while the Crown Prince donated 20 million Saudi riyal to the campaign.

This campaign comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s well-known historical role of standing with the brotherly Palestinian people in the various crises and tribulations they have gone through.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين وسمو #ولي_العهد يقدمان تبرعين سخيين خلال تدشين الحملة الشعبية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في قطاع #غزة بلغا 50 مليون ريال.https://t.co/5wTr4p6djv#واس pic.twitter.com/vNS4jIEdQG — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) November 2, 2023

KSrelief has revealed that Sahem platform is the sole Saudi Arabian platform for collecting foreign donations without any fees, ensuring proper governance.

Donations to the campaign can be made via the Sahem platform or through the Sahem mobile app on Apple Store and Google Play.

Israel-Hamas war

Hamas movement launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, during which it infiltrated Israeli territories, causing the death of almost 1,400 people.

Since then, Israel responded with devastating bombardment on Gaza, killing 9,488 civilians, including 3,900 children, according to the Gaza ministry of health.

Since October 9, Israel has imposed a “total siege” on the Palestinian Strip, causing significant humanitarian issues for the 2.4 million population.