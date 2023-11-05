Saudi Arabia’s donation campaign for Gaza collects over SAR 299 million

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th November 2023 3:36 pm IST
Saudi Arabia's donation campaign exceeds SAR299 million to support Palestinians in Gaza
Palestinians react at the damages at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. (Photo: Reuters)

Riyadh: Amid the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip for the 30th day, the donations from the Saudi Arabian popular campaign to support the Palestinians in Gaza reached 299 million Saudi Riyal (Rs 6,62,77,74,156) on Sunday, November 5, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

On Thursday, November 2, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched a campaign to collect donations through the Sahem platform.

Since the launch of the campaign, more than 510,714 have donated. King Salman bin Abdulaziz donated 30 million Saudi riyal, while the Crown Prince donated 20 million Saudi riyal to the campaign.

This campaign comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s well-known historical role of standing with the brotherly Palestinian people in the various crises and tribulations they have gone through.

KSrelief has revealed that Sahem platform is the sole Saudi Arabian platform for collecting foreign donations without any fees, ensuring proper governance.

Donations to the campaign can be made via the Sahem platform or through the Sahem mobile app on Apple Store and Google Play.

Hamas movement launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, during which it infiltrated Israeli territories, causing the death of almost 1,400 people.

Since then, Israel responded with devastating bombardment on Gaza, killing 9,488 civilians, including 3,900 children, according to the Gaza ministry of health.

Since October 9, Israel has imposed a “total siege” on the Palestinian Strip, causing significant humanitarian issues for the 2.4 million population.

