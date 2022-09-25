Saudi: Items worth over SAR 60,000 must be disclosed during travel

Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) stated that every traveller arriving or departing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia must disclose if they are carrying in their luggage a sum of or items amounting to 60,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) or more (Rs 12,95,858).

ZATCA clarified that the decision to require travellers to disclose to the competent authority at the border crossings of Saudi Arabia, not only includes the financial amounts but everything that amounts to SAR 60,000 or more, whether the traveller arranges to transport them outside or inside the Kingdom by any means.

Items that may have a value of more than 60,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) include

Coins

Bearer negotiable instruments

Gold bars

Precious metals

Precious stones

Wrought jewellery

Each person must file a declaration with the Department of Zakat, Taxes and Customs (ZATCA) if they are going to transport these items within or outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by shipping, transport, postal service or any other means.

ZATCA said the declaration is a mandatory requirement to protect the traveller from being accused of money laundering, smuggling or evading legal fees and taxes.

This procedure is in accordance with the provisions of Article 23 of the Anti-Money Laundering Law issued by Royal Decree (M / 20) dated 5/2/1439 H.