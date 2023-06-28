Saudi King covers Eid Al Adha sacrifice expense of nearly 5k pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to cover the costs of the Eid Al Adha sacrificial animals of 4,951 pilgrims from 92 countries.

The decision comes as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Haj and Umrah, which covers the pilgrimage expenses of the selected participants.

These include

1,000 families of people killed in Palestine

2,000 families of Saudis and Yemenis killed in action during Operation Decisive Storm

1,300 from more than 90 countries

280 Syrian pilgrims

150 scholars from Yemen

130 individuals from the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO)

Praising the “solidarity and unity” that the Haj season brings, King Salman conveyed the wishes of the blessed Eid Al Adha to Muslims around the world.

“In Haj, we are inspired by the meanings of solidarity, brotherhood, and unity that are manifested in the pilgrims, who have stood side by side to achieve one goal,”

He added, “With the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, we pray to God to accept Hajj from the pilgrims, and to bring peace and prosperity for our country, the Islamic nation and the rest of the world.”

نستلهم في الحج معاني التعاضد والأخوّة والوحدة التي تتجسد في مشهد حجاج بيت الله الحرام، وقد انتظمت صفوفهم من أجل غاية واحدة.

ومع حلول عيد الأضحى المبارك، نسأل الله أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، وأن يحقق لبلادنا وللمسلمين والعالم الخير والازدهار.

وكل عام وأنتم بخير.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail.

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.