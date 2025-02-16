Saudi: NEOM announces hidden Marina as first phase of THE LINE

Riyadh: NEOM, the 500 billion-dollar futuristic city being built in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has announced plans to unveil Hidden Marina, the first phase of its visionary urban project, THE LINE.

The announcement was made recently by Chief Development Officer Denis Hickey during his address at the PIF Private Sector Forum in Riyadh.

According to a report by the Saudi Gazette, the Hidden Marina will stretch 2.5 kilometers in length and rise 500 meters in height, featuring three interconnected modules designed to accommodate over 200,000 residents.

With a built-up area exceeding 21 million square meters, it significantly surpasses global landmarks like the Burj Khalifa.

“We have already deployed significant resources to lay the groundwork for this ambitious urban revolution,” Hickey added.

The development will feature 80,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, commercial spaces, and essential infrastructure, including schools, police stations, and fire services.

Currently, more than 140,000 workers are engaged in the project, including 5,000 dedicated to NEOM, drawing talent from over 100 countries, with 40 percent being local Saudis.

It is reported that the NEOM has secured over 140 billion US dollars in infrastructure investment, ensuring advanced energy, water, transport, and communication systems. Its financial framework includes the NEOM Investment Fund for strategic investments and the NEOM Investment Office for real estate partnerships.

Hickey emphasised the NEOM Green Hydrogen Company’s efforts in constructing the world’s largest green hydrogen manufacturing plant in partnership with ACWA Power at the Oxagon industrial hub.

“Additional strategic partnerships have been forged,” Hickey added. “These include a joint venture with DSV to develop an advanced logistics network from the ground up and a collaboration with Samsung on automated rebar production, enhancing construction safety and efficiency.”