Saudi Red Crescent on high alert as heavy rains hit Makkah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in the Makkah region on Monday, January 6, heightened its readiness in response to heavy rain warnings issued by the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).

Since Monday morning, several regions of the Kingdom, including Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah on Monday experiencing heavy rain and thunderstorms, with the Civil Defense anticipating the weather to persist until Wednesday, January 8.

Watch the videos of rainfall in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah

The authority confirmed the full operational readiness of its command and control room, ambulance stations, rapid response teams, and volunteer units, ensuring uninterrupted ambulance services despite inclement weather, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Makkah Region is fully prepared to handle the situation, with teams of doctors, specialists, and emergency medical technicians on standby.

A total of 1,420 staff members are ready to respond, supported by 149 vehicles. This includes advanced ambulances, disaster response vehicles, and an air ambulance for critical situations.

The authority urged citizens and residents to follow official instructions, exercise caution, and prioritize road safety during heavy rainfall.

The public was also asked to cooperate with ambulance teams by clearing the way for them on the roads.

It operates 24/7, and individuals can request ambulance services by calling 997 or through the Asefne app in emergencies.