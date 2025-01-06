Watch: Heavy rain, hail hits Madinah city, NCM issues red alert

The city of Madinah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the early morning on Monday, January 6, witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by hail showers, and lightning.

Video clips widely circulated on social media platforms show the worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque having a good time and praying as the rain of mercy fell abundantly.

Watch the videos here

https://twitter.com/t_3r0/status/1876057081729704433?t=iFWKJ4nOLJkOoMAvaCTggA&s=19

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a red alert for heavy rain in both Jeddah and Makkah.

Also Read Weather warning: Most of Saudi Arabia to witness heavy rainfall

On Saturday, January 4, the General Directorate of Civil Defense on Saturday urged the public to exercise utmost caution and vigil amid forecasts of thunderstorms in various regions of the Kingdom. It called on the people to stay in safe areas as well as to avoid valleys and locations prone to flooding, especially for swimming.

Since thunderstorms are predicted to hit most parts of the Kingdom until Wednesday, the Civil Defence urged that people should heed the instructions posted on social media.