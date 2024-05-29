Saudi: Up to Rs 11L fine, 6-months jail for visit visa violators

Expatriate violators will also face deportation.

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced the imposition of a fine of up to 50,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 11,11,541) and a maximum six-month jail term to recruiters who delay employee departures upon expiring visit visas.

Taking to X, Saudi General Directorate of Public Security has said that penalties also include the deportation of the violator, particularly if they are an expatriate.

The directorate said that from May 23 until June 21, anyone holding a visit visa of any type is not permitted to enter or remain in Makkah.

The visit visa of all types and names does not grant its holder the right to perform the annual Haj pilgrimage, it added.

The directorate urged reporting of violations of residency, work, and border security regulations by dialing 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

