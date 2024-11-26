School student dies after 20-day battle at hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old student from the Wankidi Tribal Ashram School in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district tragically passed away on Monday at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) hospital, Hyderabad, following complications from food poisoning.

The student, identified as Shailaja, had been on ventilator support for nearly 20 days after her condition worsened. Her health issues stemmed from a food poisoning outbreak at the Ashram School on October 30, which left 64 individuals ill.

Due to the severity of her condition, Shailaja and two other school students were transferred to NIMS, Hyderabad on November 5 for advanced medical care. Despite the best efforts of medical teams, Shailaja did not respond to treatment. Doctors declared her dead on Monday, and her body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem.

Following the postmortem, Shailaja’s remains were transported to her hometown under police protection. Her grieving mother, Mirabai, expressed deep sorrow over the untimely loss of her daughter.

The incident has raised concerns about negligence in the management of the Ashram School’s facilities. Tensions flared at Gandhi Hospital, prompting authorities to deploy a heavy police force to maintain order in Hyderabad.

Former Minister and BRS leader Harish Rao criticized the state government for its handling of the tragedy. He accused the Congress-led government of neglect and demanded compensation of Rs.50 lakh for Shailaja’s family. “This tragedy is a result of government inaction. The family must be adequately supported for their irreparable loss,” he stated.