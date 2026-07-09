Sitarampur farmers to get pattas, govt aid for business: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, July 9, has directed officials to issue land title deeds (pattas) to 1,100 farmers of Sitarampur village and to help set up business units for those farmers who had given around 1,500 acre land to the government to establish an industrial park.

Revanth Reddy inaugurated the next-gen solar module manufacturing unit of Premier Energies at Sitarampur village of Shabad mandal in Rangareddy district.

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Addressing the gathering, he said that the establishment of the manufacturing unit within a year marked a significant milestone in the state government’s efforts to establish manufacturing units in the Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE), which falls between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

He said the state government’s three-tier plan to have service industries located within the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), multi-zone manufacturing industries in PURE and agricultural development in the Rural Agricultural Region Economy (RARE) was aimed at preparing ground for all future needs.

Reddy also said that the construction of a 100-metre radial road from Kongarakalan to Amangal, covering a distance of 50 km, was happening swiftly and land acquisition for the radial road between Budwel and Kodangal was also being done.

Setting the target of July 2028 for the completion of the Budwel-Kodangal radial road, the Chief Minister said that once done, the distance between the industrial park and Hyderabad airport will be 36 km.

He urged the industrialists to use the services of semi-skilled workforce from the region by upgrading their skills so that more blue-collar jobs could be created in the state.