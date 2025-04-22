Sky-high welcome: Saudi fighter jets escort PM Modi plane to Jeddah — watch

In a remarkable gesture, F-15 fighter jets of the Royal Saudi Air Force escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft as it entered Saudi Arabian airspace en route to Jeddah on Tuesday, April 22.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Modi departed for a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This marks Prime Minister Modi’s third visit to Saudi Arabia in the past decade and the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Jeddah in 40 years.

Watch the moment here: PM Modi’s arrival escorted by F-15 jets

#WATCH | In a special gesture, fighter planes from Saudi Arabia escort Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane as it entered Saudi airspace to Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/Vhzxd6ir5p — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

During the visit, PM Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will co-chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, established in 2019 to enhance bilateral relations.

A number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, with key discussions focusing on strengthening economic cooperation, bolstering defence ties, and addressing regional geopolitical challenges.

On Wednesday, April 23, the prime minister—who was awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour in 2016—is also scheduled to visit a factory that employs a significant number of Indian work.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Volunteer registration now open for Haj 2025

In his departure statement, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s deep appreciation for its longstanding and historic relationship with Saudi Arabia, noting that the partnership has gained strategic momentum in recent years.

PM Modi said both countries have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership, including in the domains of defence, trade, investment, energy and people-to-people ties.

Leaving for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where I will be attending various meetings and programmes. India values our historic relations with Saudi Arabia. Bilateral ties have gained significant momentum in the last decade. I look forward to participating in the 2nd Meeting of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025

In an interview with Arab News, PM Modi hailed Saudi Arabia as one of India’s most valued partners and a trusted friend and ally, describing the current period as promising times for their ties, having a “limitless potential”.

He told Arab News, “India and Saudi Arabia will keep moving forward together – for peace, progress and prosperity, not just for our people, but for the entire world.