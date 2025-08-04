Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia, one of the most recognisable faces in Indian cinema, is no stranger to the rumour mill. Just like other celebrities, the actress too often finds herself in the headlines not just for her work, but also for her personal life.

And now, she’s once again making headlines after finally addressing some of the most bizarre and long-standing rumours about her love life.

In a candid conversation with The Lallantop, the Aaj Ki Raat actress opened up about being romantically linked with two well-known cricketers Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq.

A few years ago, the internet buzzed with speculation that Tamannaah had secretly married former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq after the two were spotted together at a jewellery store. Shutting down the rumour with humour, Tamannaah said,

“Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The internet is a fun place,” she laughed. “According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq. I’m sorry sir, aapke do-teen bachche hai! I don’t even know your life, but it was so embarrassing.”

Tamannaah Bhatia

She also addressed the viral rumours linking her to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli.

“I feel so bad because I literally met him only once. I have never met Virat after that,” Tamannaah clarified, expressing her discomfort over false media stories.

The actress called out the awkwardness of being unnecessarily linked with people she has no connection with. “It is very awkward when the media links you to someone you have absolutely no connection with,” she stated.

On the personal front, Tamannaah was last in the news for her relationship with actor Vijay Varma. The two were reportedly dating for two years before calling it quits in March 2025. Though neither of them confirmed the breakup publicly, sources suggest that differences over marriage and settling down may have led to the split. Their separate appearances at recent events only added fuel to the rumours.